Family mourns McAllen man found dead at Matamoros beach

A family is mourning the death of a loved one after his body was found Monday at a beach in Matamoros.

The man was identified as Moises Herrera Salas. His sister, Rubi Herrera, said he was from Rio Bravo but was living in McAllen

“We are very sad about this," Rubi said. “He was very loved by all of us. I think it's something that no one expects, right?”

Rubi spoke to Channel 5 News over the phone as her family plans funeral arrangements for her younger brother.

Rubi said she and her brother regularly spoke on the phone.

Moises was found dead in Playa Bagdad on Monday. Authorities in Matamoros didn't have a missing person's report, so they reached out across the border to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

“We made contact with an individual that was his roommate, and he said that Moises frequents South Padre Island,” Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Treviño said during a Wednesday press conference.

Treviño said the roommate hadn’t seen Moises since Sunday. The sheriff said that Moises’ death is not a criminal investigation at this point, and Mexican authorities said he died of an accidental drowning.

The sheriff’s office is currently focusing on a video posted on social media that shows two men at the jetties at South Padre Island. One of them, Treviño said, could be Moises.

“We would like to speak to that person and maybe he can tell us Moises’ state of mind when this happened, and if it was an accident,” Treviño said.

The sheriff's office is also concerned there could be a second drowning victim.

As for Moises' family, they said he inspired many people and moved to the U.S. to fulfill his dreams.

The family wants to know what led to his death.

“We don't know anything,” Rubi said. “I would like to, but we don't know anything."

Those with any information are urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700.

