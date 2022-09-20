Family of 6-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting near Mission speaks out

A Mission family on Monday faced four men accused of killing their 6-year-old daughter.

A capital murder trial against Marco Antonio Chairez, William Garcia, Daniel Guzman Flores and Juan Roman Olaguez was supposed to start Monday in Hidalgo County district court.

The trial has been rescheduled for Dec. 5.

The four men are accused of killing 6-year-old Yvon Adele Medeles during a drive-by shooting in February 2021.

Medeles was inside her home watching television when she was hit. The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office said at the time of the shooting that they believed it was the result of a dispute between neighbors. The young girl was caught in the middle.

“I ask the judge, if possible, sentence them to death because they don't deserve to live,” Yuliana Balderas, the victim’s mother, said in Spanish.

“I'm not afraid of the perpetrators,” Julio Cesar Balderas, the victim’s grandfather, said in Spanish. “They're afraid of me because they know very well what they did to my granddaughter.”

Balderas says he's in disbelief as to why armed men would shoot at his home, adding that he did not know the suspects.

“If we would've done something they didn't like, why didn't they look for us outside?” Balderas asked.

In court on Monday, seven witnesses were prepared to testify, but one of the forensic experts was not. The prosecution said it was due to legal problems the expert was facing near Corpus Christi in issues unrelated to this case.