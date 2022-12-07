Family of Edinburg child with cancer struggling to make ends meet

An Edinburg 10-year-old continues his fight against a rare form of cancer.

Medical bills are piling up for the family as they struggle to make ends meet this holiday season.

Jose Rodrigo San Vicente, also known as 'Super Rodrigo', is one of the strongest people you'll ever meet.

"I've had cancer for five years," San Vicente said.

He is a fifth grader at Jefferson Elementary, fighting a rare form of kidney cancer.

While most kids look for excuses to get out of class, San Vicente's teachers say he does the opposite.

"Sometimes we'll have activities for the parents and the parents will early release the children, and he's like 'no I want to stay, I want to be here, I want to finish off the school day,'" Jefferson Elementary Librarian Raul Gonzalez said.

"I don't like missing school because I like playing with my friends, and I like learning," San Vicente said.

Right now, San Vicente is undergoing chemotherapy in hopes of shrinking a tumor in his right lung — so it can be surgically removed.

"I go to the doctor every day, they inject me, and I feel dizzy, or sometimes it hurts," San Vicente said.

He has gone through chemotherapy twice. He has also had surgery twice to remove tumors.

"The doctors have told me, 'give him a good quality of life, make him happy, because with this disease we don't know what will happen,'" Jose Rodrigo San Vicente's mother Rosa Vasquez said.

San Vicente's father is the sole breadwinner of the family

San Vicente's mother stays home to take care of him and to take him to his treatments.

Vazquez says her husband works up to seven days a week to pay the hospital bills and give San Vicente and his brother a good life.

"That's the reason we work so hard—especially, my husband—to be able to support all the expenses that come with this," Vasquez said.

Edinburg Consolidated School District is trying to make the holiday a memorable one for this family.

They're collecting monetary donations to help make that happen.

If you would like to help, you can call Jefferson Elementary at 956-289-2385.

You can also call the United Way of South Texas at 956-686-6331 and inquire about this family and the Spirit of Christmas campaign.

Thanks to The Monitor, who has partnered with the United Way of South Texas to garner support for Rio Grande Valley families in need of monetary donations, or other items and gifts specified in this story.