Family of man fatally hit by Weslaco non-emergency vehicle speaks out

A Valley family is demanding justice and action after their loved one, 35-year-old Juan Pedro Guerra, was killed by a Weslaco non-emergency vehicle outside the Hidalgo County jail last week.

"We are more than sure the driver was not paying attention," Emy Guerra, the victim's sister, said. "You can see the marks on the grass where the vehicle veered off onto the grass."

Police said Guerra was struck by a Weslaco Fire Department non-emergency vehicle before 6 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said the driver of the non-emergency vehicle stopped to render aid.

Still, Guerra's family says they have yet to hear from officials regarding the crash.

Guerra's sister, Laura Gutierrez, says that after being released from prison, her brother was walking towards the expressway where a family member would pick him up.

She claims the jail does not have a waiting area.

"Inmates are being released— they can't be standing there," Gutierrez said. "So they leave because they don't have rides, so they walk."

Family members are now calling for officials to expand the sidewalk in the area and install light posts to prevent another death.