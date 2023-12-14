Family of Robert Wise sues McAllen Masonic Lodge for negligence
The family of a man shot and killed outside the Free Mason Lodge in McAllen this past summer is now suing the lodge and its leaders.
RELATED STORY: McAllen murder suspect charged with arson
Robert Wise's family is claiming that leaders at the McAllen Free Mason Lodge had plenty of warning signs, but failed to protect their members.
They say previous incidents and increased threats against Free Masons across the country should have forced the lodge to put more security measures in place.
Wise's alleged shooter, Julio Diaz, is also accused of several other attacks against the lodge before Wise's murder.
In the suit, Wise's family argues lodge leaders should have put up lights, security cameras or some kind of security system.
According to the lawsuit, the lodge did buy a light and camera system early last year, but it was not installed until after Wise's death.
It also claims a member sent messages to leaders asking them to install that system.
Wise's family is asking for $1 million in damages.
The local McAllen chapter of the Free Masons did not comment because of the lawsuit.
Watch the video above for the full story.
