Family seeking justice after Edinburg woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Weslaco

A family is seeking justice after losing a loved one in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Weslaco.

Isabelle Huerta was killed in crash just days after her 75th birthday earlier this month.

Huerta, a truck driver for 50 years, was driving home to Edinburg when a vehicle slammed into her, causing her car to roll over on the westbound I-2 Expressway.

The driver of the car didn’t stop.

Huerta was rushed to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Weslaco police say a surveillance camera from a nearby business caught the crash on tape.

“I hope the community can come together and help us find the person who did this to my mom,” Greg Huerta said at his mother’s funeral.

If anyone has information about the suspect vehicle, call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.