Fatal overnight crash under investigation in Mission
An investigation is underway after a man died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Mission.
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. near Glasscock Road and Angus Street when a vehicle struck a sign in the area, causing power lines to go down.
According to the Mission Fire Department, one man died after he was hospitalized. Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
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