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Fatal overnight crash under investigation in Mission

Fatal overnight crash under investigation in Mission
1 hour 59 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, June 09 2026 Jun 9, 2026 June 09, 2026 12:11 PM June 09, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
KRGV file photo

An investigation is underway after a man died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Mission.

The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. near Glasscock Road and Angus Street when a vehicle struck a sign in the area, causing power lines to go down.

According to the Mission Fire Department, one man died after he was hospitalized. Additional details were not immediately available. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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