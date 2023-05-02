x

Federal grant money announced for water projects in Hidalgo, Cameron counties

Water supply is a constant concern in the Rio Grand Valley because of ongoing drought issues.

Now, about $11 million in federal grant money will be used to enhance water systems in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

Brownsville Public Utilities Board is getting nearly half of the grant money, but projects in Donna, La Feria and Hidalgo County Irrigation District One will also be getting their share.

