Federal grant money announced for water projects in Hidalgo, Cameron counties
Water supply is a constant concern in the Rio Grand Valley because of ongoing drought issues.
Now, about $11 million in federal grant money will be used to enhance water systems in Hidalgo and Cameron counties.
Brownsville Public Utilities Board is getting nearly half of the grant money, but projects in Donna, La Feria and Hidalgo County Irrigation District One will also be getting their share.
More News
News Video
-
WATCH: AEP spokesman discusses power restoration efforts
-
Edinburg fire chief passes away, leaving a legacy of courage and service
-
Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of Harlingen teen
-
Made in the 956: UTRGV student invents new way to care for...
-
Jurors needed to help with backlog of cases in the Valley