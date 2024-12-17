Fiber optic internet service available for Bluetown residents

Bluetown residents can now sign up for more reliable internet service.

Cameron County officials worked with internet company VTX1 to get fiber optic cables installed; they announced the project in March.

RELATED STORY: Groundbreaking held in Cameron County for broadband accessibility project

In a press release, the county says Bluetown residents can now sign up for the paid service.

More fiber optic projects at Isla Blanca, San Pedro and Lozano are expected to come online next year.