Firefighters battling warehouse fire in Hidalgo

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said the fire was in the city of Pharr. Pharr city spokeswoman Yuri Gonzalez confirmed to Channel 5 News the fire is in the city of Hidalgo. The story has been updated throughout.

Multiple agencies are responding to a warehouse fire in Hidalgo.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon on Anaya Road in the Las Milpas area south of Pharr, officials said.

As of Sunday at 6:25 p.m., HidalgoFire Chief Robert Rojas said the fire was 60% contained, and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews from the city of Pharr, McAllen, San Juan, Mission, Weslaco and Edinburg responded to the scene to assist Hidalgo firefighters.

Rojas added that the warehouse was closed at the time of the fire, and no homes or businesses are being affected.

