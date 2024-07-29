Firefighters contain fire at Willacy County Co-Op, possible explosion reported

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office and local fire departments responded to a fire at the Willacy County Co-op on Monday.

The fire took place in the area of FM 506 and Alamo Road in Sebastian; an explosion was also reported.

Willacy County Emergency Manager Frank Torres said the fire has been contained, and no injuries were reported. He said cars may have caught on fire and an explosion may have been caused by a butane tank.

Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.