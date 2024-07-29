Firefighters contain fire at Willacy County Co-Op, possible explosion reported
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office and local fire departments responded to a fire at the Willacy County Co-op on Monday.
The fire took place in the area of FM 506 and Alamo Road in Sebastian; an explosion was also reported.
Willacy County Emergency Manager Frank Torres said the fire has been contained, and no injuries were reported. He said cars may have caught on fire and an explosion may have been caused by a butane tank.
Fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
More News
News Video
-
Renovations at Anzalduas Park in Mission have been completed
-
Pharr firefighter ready to assist in California wildfire
-
Driver accused of driving into Palmview business identified, charged
-
Former Progreso city council candidate pleads not guilty to drug charges
-
Alton deadly conduct revealed to be drug deal gone wrong, suspect identified
Sports Video
-
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 2
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 1