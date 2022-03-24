Firefighters responding to large structure fire in Willacy County

Photo credit: Willacy County Sheriff's Office

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office and other local fire departments are responding to a large structure fire Thursday afternoon.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of FM 2099 and FM 3142 until further notice.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for all four Valley counties until 8 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

