First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 7, 2021
Weslaco East vs. McAllen High
FINAL SCORE: Weslaco East 14 - McAllen High 21
PSJA North vs. Edinburg
FINAL SCORE: PSJA North 42 - Edinburg 0
Mission Veterans vs. PSJA Southwest
FINAL SCORE: Mission Veterans 48- PSJA Southwest 14
Brownsville Porter vs. Palmview
FINAL SCORE: Brownsville Porter 16 - Palmview 22
Brownsville Veterans vs. Brownsville Lopez
FINAL SCORE: Brownsville Veterans 42 - Brownsville Lopez 0
