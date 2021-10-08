x

First & Goal: Highlights from Oct. 7, 2021

Thursday, October 07 2021
By: Sports - First and Goal

Weslaco East vs. McAllen High
FINAL SCORE: Weslaco East 14 - McAllen High 21

 


PSJA North vs. Edinburg
FINAL SCORE: PSJA North 42 - Edinburg 0

 


Mission Veterans vs. PSJA Southwest
FINAL SCORE: Mission Veterans 48- PSJA Southwest 14

 


Brownsville Porter vs. Palmview
FINAL SCORE: Brownsville Porter 16 - Palmview 22

 


Brownsville Veterans vs. Brownsville Lopez
FINAL SCORE: Brownsville Veterans 42 - Brownsville Lopez 0

 

