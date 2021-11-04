Flags flown in Mission ahead of Veterans Day

More than 500 American flags are flying across the city of Mission thanks to some local veterans wanting to show their support ahead of Veterans Day.

Micheal Gumb and Chris Briley, members of the nonprofit organization Ride for your Flag, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those who served, came up with the idea to fly flags during November in coordination with the city of Mission.

"We were able to get a lot of veterans— veterans from those organizations came out to help us assemble and then extend throughout Mission," Gumb said, "We're going to have them up for the month of November in honor of Veterans Day."

