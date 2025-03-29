Flooding traps La Feria residents in their homes
Several areas in the Rio Grande Valley are still seeing some flooding from Thursday's heavy storms.
Some people are trapped in their homes, and some Valley flights are now canceled.
South Rabb Road in La Feria is completely flooded, and neighbors have been stuck in their homes since Thursday night's historic storm that brought extremely high rain levels.
Asael Pecina says this is a longtime problem. On Saturday, he and his family are cleaning water and debris from that storm out of their homes.
"It pretty much flooded inside homes. You can see my brother's home next to me, you can see the water levels, he got two inches of water, neighbors around here are getting four inches, there is a house back there that got 8 or 6 inches of water," Pecina said.
Streets like Rabb Road are a common sight across the Valley, with flooded streets have left cars stranded.
The public is being asked to avoid flooded roads, and to report any storm damage online to the state.
Watch the video above for the full story.
