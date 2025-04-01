Floodwaters keep Santa Rosa residents from homes

Pumps have been moved to clear floodwaters in Santa Rosa.

The main complaint is that water drifts through Santa Rosa. People try to run pumps, but it seems to do nothing. Some have even left their homes.

Pumps are running, but water still isn't going away.

Homeowner Leroy Cabrera is seeking shelter elsewhere. He says water is coming in from nearby farm fields and he and his neighbors are stuck in standing water.

"Most people have septic systems. Guess what? That's what you're smelling right now. The stench is unbearable," Cabrera said.

The American Red Cross is giving out meals and Santa Rosa Mayor Jaime Quiroga is working with emergency crews who are spread out across the city offering assistance.

"We are prone to flooding. Our land is very flat. For instance, where I live, water has to go out of my neighborhood to get out of here," Quiroga said.

He says much of the region's drainage flows through Santa Rosa before it reaches the gate of a flood levee.

Cabrera is still waiting, and it seems to him, the more he pumps, the more the water rises.

Cameron County Precinct 4 says it is operating pumps in this area as it works to reduce the total water.

Quiroga says the city learned a lot from past experiences, and they have more pumping assistance.

The hope this time, is the floodwaters will go down faster.

The public is being asked to avoid flooded roads, and to report any storm damage online to the state.

