Food Bank RGV seeking volunteers for upcoming events
The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is looking for volunteers to help with onsite events starting July 10.
Demand for food remains very high in the area.
Anyone 18 years of age or older can register online here. Individuals must be able to lift 30 pounds.
Shifts would be on spread throughout Monday through Friday. Spots are limited.
For more information, call 956-904-4535 or email olemus@foodbankrgv.com.
