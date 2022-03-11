Former Cameron County employee convicted of stealing $1.2 million in fajitas eligible for parole next year

Gilberto Escamilla.

A former Cameron County employee who was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2018 for stealing millions of dollars’ worth of fajitas will soon be eligible for parole.

RELATED: Appeals Court Upholds ‘Fajita Bandit’ Sentence

Gilberto Escamilla pled guilty to stealing the fajitas over the course of nine years while employed at the Derrell-Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice website shows Escamilla has a parole eligibility date of May 24, 2023. His projected release date is May 24, 2038.

Escamilla is currently in the Alfred Hughes facility in Gatesville, Texas.