Former Cameron County juvenile supervision officer charged with online solicitation of a minor

A former Cameron County juvenile supervision officer faces multiple charges after an investigation revealed he engaged in “inappropriate” online conversations with a female juvenile after her release from the facility, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Andrew Lozoya, 24, was arrested on Sept. 22 on charges of online solicitation of a minor and display of harmful material to a minor, a news release stated.

The arrest occurred following an investigation conducted by the Office of Inspector General and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office into incidents that occurred in May 2024 as Lozoya worked as a juvenile supervision officer at the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Justice Center in San Benito, the release added.

The case is being prosecuted by the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted of the more serious crime of online solicitation of a minor, Lozoya faces between two and 10 years in prison.