Former Edinburg juvenile correctional officer accused of sexual contact with a juvenile in custody

A former juvenile correctional officer was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a 16-year-old.

The Office of Inspector General presented the case against 53-year-old Todd Hanks to a grand jury in Hidalgo County on March 27.

The incident occurred on June 29, 2021, when Hanks, who was a correctional officer at Evins Regional Juvenile Center in Edinburg, allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile. The juvenile was in custody of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Hanks was arrested after the allegations were made.

A grand jury returned a two true-billed indicted on Hanks for the charges of indecency with a child and improper sexual activity with a person in custody. He faces up to 20 years for each charge and a total fine of $20,000.