Former Mercedes ISD employee arrested on suspicion of improper relationship with a student, jail records show

A former Mercedes ISD employee was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of an improper relationship between educator and student.

Online records show David Bryan Reyes, 53, was booked into Hidalgo County jail on a charge of improper relationship between educator/student.

Reyes has not been released as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

In a statement sent out Wednesday morning, Mercedes ISD District Superintendent Carolyn Mendiola said Reyes is no longer employed with the district.

Read Mendiola's full statement below.

“All matters dealing with students and personnel at Mercedes ISD are taken seriously. As of March 2021, the individual in question is no longer employed with MISD. All student and personnel matters are addressed in accordance with Mercedes ISD policies.”

The Sgt. William G. Harrell Middle School's website shows Reyes listed as a sports staff member.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates