Former Point Isabel ISD substitute teacher arrested on charges of indecency with a child

A former substitute teacher at Point Isabel Independent School District is set to be arraigned on Friday.

Leif Varnam was arrested by Laguna Vista Police on Thursday. He's charged with indecency with a child and invasive video recording.

The Point Isabel ISD superintendent says the district is fully cooperating with the investigation.

The Laguna Vista Police Department did not want to comment on this investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.