Former Roma ISD mariachi student says she was kicked out of program after winning competition

Gabriela Zarate describes her daughter as shy and timid, but you would never know that by watching her on stage.

For four years, Lorraine Garza has sung at the Mariachi Extravaganza Competition as part of Roma ISD's Mariachi Nuevo Santander.

The group was briefly disqualified while competing last year, but won first place after a discussion with judges.

This year, the Roma ISD Mariachi Program announced they would not be competing at the 2024 Mariachi Extravaganza.

READ MORE: Roma ISD Mariachi Program didn't compete in San Antonio Mariachi Extravaganza due to ‘unfortunate situation’

“Extravaganza is the biggest competition there is in our world,” Garza said.

Garza and her mom felt it was a disservice to students because so much was at stake.

“Scholarships, high school opportunities, scouts,” Zarate said.

Garza decided to compete individually through the Mariachi Extravaganza’s vocal competition, and was named grand champion.

That win, Garza and Zarate said, came with a consequence.

Zarate said her daughter was kicked out of the mariachi program following several meetings with the program director.

“He read me a statement, and claimed mental anguish… and that he no longer could have her in the program,” Zarate said.

Channel 5 News obtained several memos and messages from Roma ISD Mariachi Program Director Eloy Garza.

The messages discussed Garza’s decision to not participate in the 2024 Mariachi Extravaganza competition.

One of the messages said in Spanish, “there's no room for those who decide not to comply... being part of mariachi is a privilege — not a right."

Channel 5 News reached out to Roma ISD for comment, but was told they wouldn’t be commenting out of respect for Garza, who has since moved schools.

“Sadly she's not enjoying her win because of everything,” Zarate said.

