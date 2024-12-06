Four adults, one juvenile arrested on drug-related charges in Edcouch
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Edcouch that led to the arrests of several individuals on drug-related charges.
Public Information Officer Lt. Enrique Longoria said the warrant was executed at the 700 block of Southern Avenue on Friday.
The operation resulted in the arrests of four adults and one juvenile. Investigators with the sheriff's office recovered "a sizable quantity of narcotics" and $9,000 in cash believed to be from illegal activity, according to Longoria.
The four adults were taken to the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center and the juvenile was taken to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center.
Anyone with any information related to illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.
More News
Sports Video
-
Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV
-
UTRGV starts conference play 1-0 with win over Stephen F. Austin
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Abilene Christian in final non-conference game
-
RGV Vipers deliver gifts while visiting patients at DHR Health and Driscoll
-
St. Joseph Academy star OL Diego De La Cruz officially commits to...