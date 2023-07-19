Fourth suspect identified in Raymondville bar shooting

A fourth suspect involved in a bar shooting in Raymondville has been identified.

Ramiro Conde Jr, also known as JC, is wanted by Raymondville police for murder and engaging in organized criminal activity. He is described a Hispanic male, 5'10, approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Three men have already been charged in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Guadalupe Ramirez. One of the suspects was Ramirez's brother.

RELATED STORY: Brother of victim in fatal Raymondville shooting among those charged with murder

The shooting happened on July 5 at Linda's Lounge. Officers encountered 47-year-old José Luis Martínez Jr. and Ramírez lying on the floor with bullet wounds.

Ramirez died from his injuries, and Martinez remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police believe Conde is possibly trying to leave town and are urging anyone with any information on his whereabouts to contact the Raymondville Police Department at (956) 689-2441.