Friday, Aug. 4, 2023: Hot and windy with more triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Willacy County sheriff sets up GofundMe page for deputy who lost home...
-
San Benito residents interact with city leaders at town hall meeting
-
Willacy County businesses reward men who captured Willy the runaway rodeo goat
-
Reynosa man charged with murder in connection with Edinburg homicide investigation
-
La Feria ISD campus designated as an early college high school