Friday's Scores

By The

Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Albany 43, Haskell 0

Alpine 7, Sonora 0

Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 8

Anton 49, Lorenzo 0

Azle Christian School 60, Arlington St. Paul 12

Balmorhea 52, Marfa 0

Benjamin 76, Vernon Northside 27

Blackwell 64, Moran 16

Blanket 59, Zephyr 14

Brookesmith 54, Santa Anna 8

Bushland 28, Stratford 14

CC Tuloso-Midway 42, Robstown 0

Christoval 64, Roscoe 6

Coahoma 34, Colorado City 0

Colmesneil 48, High Island 8

Crawford 13, Holland 8

Cross Plains 14, De Leon 7

Cushing 44, Evadale 0

Dalhart 49, Friona 21

De Kalb 22, Gladewater Sabine 14

East Chambers 50, Lumberton 24

Ferris 17, Farmersville 10

Follett 54, Wildorado 8

Freer 41, Three Rivers 7

George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0

Gilmer Union Hill 62, Tyler Kings Academy 13

Graham 31, Decatur 14

Groom 54, Claude 8

Guthrie 67, Cotton Center 18

Hamlin 48, Anson 6

Happy 58, Kress 8

Hawkins 50, Quitman 7

Hearne 14, Hardin 13

Hooker, Okla. 27, Booker 9

Idalou 35, Littlefield 6

Imperial Buena Vista 46, Sierra Blanca 42

Itasca 39, Ranger 6

Jewett Leon 26, Hamilton 6

Ladonia Fannindel 74, Grayson Christian 24

Lamesa Klondike 46, Meadow 0

Lazbuddie 62, Silverton 35

Lenorah Grady 50, Bronte 19

Liberty 37, Shepherd 0

Lubbock Estacado 41, Hereford 6

Lubbock Roosevelt 33, Dimmitt 0

Medina 53, Rochelle 12

Mertzon Irion County 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6

Miles 20, Munday 6

Morton 60, Trent 12

Muenster 63, Electra 0

Mullin 62, Valera Panther Creek 6

New Deal 44, Bovina 0

O'Donnell 54, Jayton 52

Penelope 52, Mount Calm 6

Perrin-Whitt 53, Covington 50

Rio Vista 62, Tioga 0

Robert Lee 55, Hermleigh 8

Roby 64, Rule 14

Saint Jo 54, Campbell 6

Santo 62, Era 0

Sealy 12, Stafford 10

Snook 22, Milano 7

Snyder 36, San Angelo Lake View 12

Stamford 38, Sudan 0

Strawn 45, Gorman 0

Sundown 34, Stanton 26

Sweetwater 40, Boerne 35

Throckmorton 64, Newcastle 16

Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Cisco 20

Van Horn 40, Sanderson 20

Vidor 28, Bay City 21

Walnut Springs 65, Avalon 54

Warren 36, Deweyville 18

Wellington 50, Gruver 6

Wheeler 65, Amarillo Highland Park 0

White Deer 64, Spur 40

Whitharral 56, Ackerly Sands 6

Windthorst 42, Seymour 0

