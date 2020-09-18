Friday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albany 43, Haskell 0
Alpine 7, Sonora 0
Amherst 56, Wellman-Union 8
Anton 49, Lorenzo 0
Azle Christian School 60, Arlington St. Paul 12
Balmorhea 52, Marfa 0
Benjamin 76, Vernon Northside 27
Blackwell 64, Moran 16
Blanket 59, Zephyr 14
Brookesmith 54, Santa Anna 8
Bushland 28, Stratford 14
CC Tuloso-Midway 42, Robstown 0
Christoval 64, Roscoe 6
Coahoma 34, Colorado City 0
Colmesneil 48, High Island 8
Crawford 13, Holland 8
Cross Plains 14, De Leon 7
Cushing 44, Evadale 0
Dalhart 49, Friona 21
De Kalb 22, Gladewater Sabine 14
East Chambers 50, Lumberton 24
Ferris 17, Farmersville 10
Follett 54, Wildorado 8
Freer 41, Three Rivers 7
George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0
Gilmer Union Hill 62, Tyler Kings Academy 13
Graham 31, Decatur 14
Groom 54, Claude 8
Guthrie 67, Cotton Center 18
Hamlin 48, Anson 6
Happy 58, Kress 8
Hawkins 50, Quitman 7
Hearne 14, Hardin 13
Hooker, Okla. 27, Booker 9
Idalou 35, Littlefield 6
Imperial Buena Vista 46, Sierra Blanca 42
Itasca 39, Ranger 6
Jewett Leon 26, Hamilton 6
Ladonia Fannindel 74, Grayson Christian 24
Lamesa Klondike 46, Meadow 0
Lazbuddie 62, Silverton 35
Lenorah Grady 50, Bronte 19
Liberty 37, Shepherd 0
Lubbock Estacado 41, Hereford 6
Lubbock Roosevelt 33, Dimmitt 0
Medina 53, Rochelle 12
Mertzon Irion County 52, Grandfalls-Royalty 6
Miles 20, Munday 6
Morton 60, Trent 12
Muenster 63, Electra 0
Mullin 62, Valera Panther Creek 6
New Deal 44, Bovina 0
O'Donnell 54, Jayton 52
Penelope 52, Mount Calm 6
Perrin-Whitt 53, Covington 50
Rio Vista 62, Tioga 0
Robert Lee 55, Hermleigh 8
Roby 64, Rule 14
Saint Jo 54, Campbell 6
Santo 62, Era 0
Sealy 12, Stafford 10
Snook 22, Milano 7
Snyder 36, San Angelo Lake View 12
Stamford 38, Sudan 0
Strawn 45, Gorman 0
Sundown 34, Stanton 26
Sweetwater 40, Boerne 35
Throckmorton 64, Newcastle 16
Tuscola Jim Ned 39, Cisco 20
Van Horn 40, Sanderson 20
Vidor 28, Bay City 21
Walnut Springs 65, Avalon 54
Warren 36, Deweyville 18
Wellington 50, Gruver 6
Wheeler 65, Amarillo Highland Park 0
White Deer 64, Spur 40
Whitharral 56, Ackerly Sands 6
Windthorst 42, Seymour 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.
More News
News Video
-
San Benito family grieving the loss of two family members in a...
-
PSJA ISD are finding solutions to laptop shortage problem
-
Obesity in the RGV puts us at higher risk of COVID-19 deaths
-
UTRGV announced record high enrollment rates for fall semester
-
Edinburg man claims construction company stole thousands from him