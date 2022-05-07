Funeral services held for teen killed in Weslaco crash

Funeral services were held Thursday for a Mercedes High School senior who was killed in a crash last weekend.

Jaime Elias Garcia was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle crash in Weslaco. The 18-year-old was set to join the United States Navy shortly after graduating next month.

RELATED: Community mourns loss of Mercedes High School senior

The organization mothers Against Drunk Driving was at the funeral to show their support for Garcia’s family.

According to police, Garcia was killed when a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated fled from police and crashed into Garcia’s vehicle.

The driver - Daena Nicole Gonzalez – was arraigned Tuesday while she was hospitalized and charged with murder. Her bond was set at $1 million.