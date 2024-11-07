Game of the Week Preview: Lopez vs. Edcouch-Elsa

It's a Week 11 district title match: Brownsville Lopez vs. Edcouch-Elsa.

The Lobos look to tie the Yellowjackets atop the district standings to force a share of the district title.

"We expect it to be a great game," Lopez head coach Shaun Tarantola said. "We've played a few tight games this year that have come down to the wire and we expect it to be just like that."

For Edcouch-Elsa - they're one win away from capping off an undefeated district season.

A win on Friday gives the team the title of outright district champs. It would be the first one for the Yellowjackets since 2013.

"Two years ago, we had a really hard schedule," Edcouch-Elsa senior LT Heston Garza recounted of his past seasons with the team. "So, it's like relief to finally be able to have a chance at a district championship."

It's been quite the journey to get to this point for the Lobos. Last season, Lopez was 0-6 in district play.

"We had to get discipline because before we were so undisciplined," Lopez senior DE Adel Garza said of what changed for the team this year. "So, we had to make sure we were all committed to become a better team."

This year, they are hoping to get a split of the district title. It would be the first one for the program since 2001.

"We're going all in for that because we want to really outside, we want to have something permanent we could remember after the season," Coach Tarantola added. "That would be one of those things."

Kickoff is set for the big showdown on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. in Brownsville.