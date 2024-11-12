Gas leak causes road closures along I-2 in Pharr
The Texas Department of Transportation announced several road closures in Pharr following a gas leak.
The gas leak was reported Tuesday afternoon. The affected streets include:
- I-2 EBML: Jackson Rd off ramp to Cage on ramp
- McAllen to Edinburg connector
- I-2 WBML: Cage off ramp to Jackson Ave on ramp
- Edinburg to McAllen connector
- I-69C SB double right lane closure, near Interchange
- I-2 EB FRTG: BUS 83 to Cage
- I-2 WB FRTG: Cage to Sugar on ramp
CLOSURES:— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) November 12, 2024
I-2 EBML: Jackson Rd off ramp to Cage on ramp.
McALLEN TO EDINBURG FLYOVER.
I-2 WBML: Cage off ramp to Jackson Ave on ramp.
EDINBURG TO McALLEN FLYOVER.
I-69C SB double right lane closure, near Interchange
I-2 EB FRTG: BUS 83 to Cage.
I-2 WB FRTG: Cage to Sugar on ramp https://t.co/S09AgHHoCt
TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said fire crews and gas companies are on-site working to resolve the situation. Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Peñitas Pantrypalooza to help raise funds to feed those in need
-
Mission CISD introduces first-ever conjunto band
-
DHR Health breaks ground on new mental health hospital in Pharr
-
Hidalgo County judge awarded for providing mental health resources to community
-
Smart Living: How to keep yourself from getting fired