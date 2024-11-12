Gas leak causes road closures along I-2 in Pharr

KRGV photo

The Texas Department of Transportation announced several road closures in Pharr following a gas leak.

The gas leak was reported Tuesday afternoon. The affected streets include:

I-2 EBML: Jackson Rd off ramp to Cage on ramp

McAllen to Edinburg connector

I-2 WBML: Cage off ramp to Jackson Ave on ramp

Edinburg to McAllen connector

I-69C SB double right lane closure, near Interchange

I-2 EB FRTG: BUS 83 to Cage

I-2 WB FRTG: Cage to Sugar on ramp

TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza said fire crews and gas companies are on-site working to resolve the situation. Drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.