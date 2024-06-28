George Alvarez sentenced to 60 years in deadly Brownsville migrant crash

A Cameron County judge on Friday sentenced George Alvarez to 60 years in prison in connection with a deadly crash in Brownsville.

Alvarez was on trial on eight counts of intoxication manslaughter after prosecutors say he was intoxicated when he drove into a group of migrants in Brownsville last year, killing eight of them.

Alvarez was found guilty on all counts on Friday morning. Jurors deliberated for more than three hours across two days before returning with the verdict. Alvarez had no expression on his face as the verdict was read. His wife was also in the courtroom and seemed to show no emotion.

Alvarez previously pleaded guilty to a total of 18 charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the crash. He is now convicted on all 26 charges against him.

Alvarez took the stand to testify during the punishment phase of his sentencing to apologize. Alvarez said he blacked out before the crash happened, and what he did was not intentional.

"The defendant took the stand to testify on his own behalf, wherein he refused to accept any responsibility and complained that the trial was not fair to him," a news release from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz stated. "I want to sincerely thank the members of the jury for doing the right thing. As a result of the defendant’s voluntary conduct and his bad choices, eight innocent people brutally and horribly lost their lives, and another 10, equally innocent, individuals had their lives forever negatively impacted and changed."

