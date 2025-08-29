Get ready for UTRGV's inaugural football game, what to know about parking, tailgating

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is making history Saturday with their first ever football season.

Thousands of fans are expected to show up at Robert and Janet Vackar Stadium, but before heading out, there are some rules you need to follow.

University officials say parking at the stadium is sold out, but fans without a pass still have options.

There will be free parking at the Edinburg Municipal Park, just look for the gray lot on Texas Road, about 300 feet east of Doolittle Road.

Both lots open at 2 p.m., exactly five hours before kickoff.

UTRGV will also be providing free shuttle services from their campuses in Edinburg and Brownsville starting at 1:45 p.m.

"Fans can show up to lot E9 on the Edinburg campus, jump on a shuttle for free and have no hassle transportation to and from the stadium on game day," Senior Associated Athletic Director and Chief Revenue Officer Derek Schramm said.

Tailgating will start at 2 p.m. at the HEB tailgate zone. There will be tents, chairs and grills all provided by a vendor on site. The area will also have live entertainment and the game will be playing on a big screen.

A pep rally will start at 5:15 p.m. and the stadium opens at 5:30 p.m.

UTRGV will be enforcing a clear bag policy. You will be turned away if you don't follow it.

Charcoal and wood-burning grills are only allowed in the north and south tailgate lots. They must be part of a full mobile rig or trailer. Small standalone grills will not be allowed.

"Definitely come out early. There's going to be plenty to do, plenty to see. Again, the Vaqueros walk at 4:45 p.m., so get there early, avoid the traffic, avoid the delays and cheer on the Vaqueros to victory," Schramm said.

No road closures are expected, but officials say there will be heavy traffic. Avoid traveling on Freddy Gonzalez Drive and drivers are asked to use Canton Road, Sprague Road or University Drive to reach the stadium.

Watch the video above for the full story.