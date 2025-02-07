Girlfriend of suspect in Mission standoff charged with hindering his apprehension

A 42-year-old woman is in Hidalgo County jail after interfering with the arrest of her boyfriend during a standoff with deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release.

Angel Riann Garza is in custody on a $175,000 bond and a charge of hinder apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

Garza was identified as the woman who “intervened” when deputies responded to the 7000 block of Mile 5 Road in Mission following a reported domestic dispute.

PREVIOUS STORY: Suspect at large following standoff with Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies

The dispute involved Garza’s boyfriend, Edward Vargas, who barricaded himself in the residence and was armed with a knife, according to previous reports.

A taser was deployed during the standoff but Garza struck the device with her hand, the release added.

When deputies entered the residence, Vargas was already gone.

“Garza was taken into custody for interference with public duties, but the charge was later upgraded based on further review of the facts surrounding this incident,” a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

Those with any information regarding Vargas’ location are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114, or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.