Gladys Porter Zoo holds grand opening of ‘Soaring Eagle’ zipline attraction

The Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville officially opened its newest attraction.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the Soaring Eagle Zipline, which will take guests over 120 feet in the air.

The attraction is the first project in the first phase of the zoo’s 10-year expansion plan, according to a news release.

“The Soaring Eagle Zipline is more than just a ride; it's a testament to our commitment to innovation, enhancing the visitor experience, and driving a more active tourism economy for South Texas,” zoo director Patrick M. Burchfield said in a statement. “This investment paves the way for the Gladys Porter Zoo's future as a dynamic, modern facility that continues to delight and educate."

The Soaring Eagle Zipline will cost $8 per ride and allows for two riders at a time. Riders will also have the option to purchase a “Kool Replay” of their experience, which would include a photo, video, or both, for an additional $7 to $12.

The ride is projected to generate approximately $415,000 in gross revenue annually, contributing directly to the Zoo's mission and future development, the release added.

The Soaring Eagle Zipline opens to the public on Thursday, July 10.