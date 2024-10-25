Gladys Porter Zoo welcomes new ocelot amid repopulation efforts

Gladys Porter Zoo has a new addition.

Ignacio — or Iggy — is a 7-year-old ocelot who arrived to the zoo and is sharing the space occupied by the existing resident —Leeloo.

“Iggy is a lot more comfortable out on public exhibition than Leeloo was,” Gladys Porter Zoo Director Patrick Burchfield said. “She's pretty reserved. She's at ease when she's out on the exhibit."

The zoo added Iggy after several attempts over the last two years to breed Leeloo using artificial insemination.

“[We] tried twice, and we didn't have any success with that, but now we just want to make sure we have a breeding pair of ocelots,” Burchfield said.

By keeping Ignacio and Leeloo in the same space together, the zoo is hoping that Leeloo eventually becomes interested in breeding.

The breeding efforts are being replicated at nine other zoos across the country that have yet to produce new ocelot kittens.

Burchfield said felines, or wild cats, are tricky to breed.

Leeloo and Iggy are South American ocelots, and the zoo wants Leeloo to breed with ocelots from North America to help restore the dwindling population in South Texas.

They'll keep Ignacio around Leeloo and keep trying artificial insemination. The zoo said they hope to bring in ocelot sperm from Mexico.

“If we get genetic material from Mexico, we can obviously go back to artificial insemination, but we need to have the cat reproductively functional,” Burchfield said.

The zoo is building a new exhibit to serve as the new home for the pair.

