Gobierno de Biden endurece restricciones al asilo en la frontera

in Noticias RGV Source: APnews.com By: REBECCA SANTANA undefined

FILE - A vehicle drives along the U.S. side of the US-Mexico border wall in Nogales, Ariz., June 25, 2024. The Biden administration is making asylum restrictions at the southern border even tougher. The changes come in the middle of an election campaign where border security is a key concern for voters, and the administration is increasingly eager to show voters it's taking a hard stance. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)