Gov. Abbott delivers remarks at new DHR Health Level 1 Trauma Center

Governor Greg Abbott visited Edinburg for the dedication of DHR Health's Level 1 Trauma Center.

Can't see the video? Click here.

Tuesday marked the first anniversary of the center’s designation as a level one trauma center – and it is one of only 20 trauma centers in the state and the only one in the Valley.

The trauma center provides faster emergency care for people who are severely injured in the Valley.

The center is named after Dr. Kenneth Mattox a former chief of staff and surgeon-in-chief at Ben Taub Hospital in Houston.