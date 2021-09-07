Gov. Abbott visiting Edinburg Wednesday

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to appear in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 8 where he will sign an insulin bill into law.

Abbott will deliver remarks at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance to ceremonially sign Senate Bill 827, which limits the co-pays to $25 for each insulin prescription per month for insured Texans on state-regulated health plans.

The signing is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday. Abbott will also deliver remarks on DHR Health which will officially be designated as a Level 1 Trauma Center, according to a news release from the governor’s office.