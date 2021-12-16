x

Gov. Greg Abbott to visit Rio Grande City to debut Texas border wall construction

December 16, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference in Rio Grande City to debut construction of the Texas border wall.

The press conference is set for Saturday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.

In June, Abbott announced the state intends to build its own border wall.

Abbott will be joined by state and local officials at the press conference. 

