WATCH LIVE: DPS holds Operation Lone Star briefing

KRGV File Photo

The Texas Department of Public Safety will give its weekly briefing on Operation Lone Star Thursday morning.

Officials are expected to discuss the progress of fence construction in border counties.

Immigration advocates have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice over Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star. They say the policy, which allows migrants to be arrested on trespassing charges, is discriminatory.

RELATED: Immigration advocates file complaint against Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star