Governor Abbott launches top 10 most wanted illegal immigrant list

Governor Greg Abbott has launched Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants list.

The list was created in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety. It is a new initiative to arrest repeat offenders who entered the country illegally and are wanted for dangerous crimes, according to the governor's office.

"Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe," Governor Abbott said in a news release.

The news release said Texas Crime Stoppers will offer cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tips must be provided to authorities using one of the following methods:

- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under their picture.

- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the 'Submit a tip' link located under the 'About' section.

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS special agents will work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend all criminal immigrant fugitives who have been identified.

Officials urge Texans to not attempt to apprehend the fugitive, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

For the current list with photos, click here.