Governor says 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Texas during mid-December

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made an initial allotment of over 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the State of Texas for this December.

According to a news release by the Office of Gov. Greg Abbot, These vaccines, which should begin arriving in Texas the week of December 14th, will be distributed to qualifying providers across the state who will administer these immunizations based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state's Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel.

The release also stated that more allotments could be added later for the month of December and increased allotments are expected for months to come.

"The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized," Abbott said. "As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."