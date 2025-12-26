Roma man dies in rollover crash
A 65-year-old Roma man died on Christmas Day following a rollover crash in Starr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The crash happened on Thursday at around 1 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 3167, 15 miles north of Rio Grande City.
According to a DPS news release, a 2005 Chevrolet pickup driven by Ibo Perez Jr. was traveling northbound on FM 3167 when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.
Perez was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, DPS said.
DPS troopers continue investigating the crash.
More News
News Video
-
Wanted suspect killed following officer-involved shooting in Harlingen
-
Consumer Reports: Instacart's AI-enabled pricing experiments may be inflating your grocery bill
-
Christmas tree drop-off sites in Cameron County
-
Zoo Guest: Sunny the spiny-tailed lizard
-
Harlingen police seeking aggravated assault suspect
Sports Video
-
UTRGV's Fabian Garcia hosts canned food drive
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer is gearing up for another season filled with...
-
Lyford wins nailbiter over Santa Rosa in district battle
-
Harlingen South victorious in doubleheader against Edcouch-Elsa
-
McAllen Memorial defends home court against Edinburg Vela in doubleheader