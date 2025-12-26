Roma man dies in rollover crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 65-year-old Roma man died on Christmas Day following a rollover crash in Starr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on Thursday at around 1 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 3167, 15 miles north of Rio Grande City.

According to a DPS news release, a 2005 Chevrolet pickup driven by Ibo Perez Jr. was traveling northbound on FM 3167 when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

Perez was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, DPS said.

DPS troopers continue investigating the crash.