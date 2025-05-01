Grand opening ceremony held for new Hidalgo County Courthouse

Hidalgo County held a special ceremony for the grand opening of the new courthouse on Thursday.

According to a news release, the official opening of the facility "reflects the growth, diversity and aspirations of the Hidalgo County community."

Construction of the courthouse began in 2019 and was originally meant to open in 2023, but was delayed.

The new building will be seven stories tall, with both elevators and an escalator system.