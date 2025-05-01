Grand opening ceremony held for new Hidalgo County Courthouse
Hidalgo County held a special ceremony for the grand opening of the new courthouse on Thursday.
According to a news release, the official opening of the facility "reflects the growth, diversity and aspirations of the Hidalgo County community."
RELATED COVERAGE: Hidalgo County court activities will be suspended as move into new courthouse finalized
Construction of the courthouse began in 2019 and was originally meant to open in 2023, but was delayed.
The new building will be seven stories tall, with both elevators and an escalator system.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Ranger the mixed Terrier
-
Grand opening ceremony held for new Hidalgo County Courthouse
-
Two juveniles arrested following officer-involved shooting at Donna International Bridge
-
Brownsville police seek more information on assault caught on video
-
Thursday, April 1, 2025: Late storms nearby, temps in the 90s
Sports Video
-
McAllen High boys & girls track teams headed to State
-
Rio Grande City and Mercedes set to face off in winner-take-all playoff...
-
Nikki Rowe's Hailey Gonzalez signs to run track at Texas A&M -...
-
Texas Southmost College newly hired women's soccer coach details goals for program
-
Harlingen's Alana Rouqette breaks Valley hurdles record