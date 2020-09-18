Greinke expected to start for Houston against Arizona

By The

Associated Press



Arizona Diamondbacks (19-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (25-25, second in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Arizona: Zac Gallen (1-2, 3.15 ERA) Houston: Zack Greinke (3-2, 3.77 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks travel to play the Houston Astros on Friday.

The Astros are 18-7 on their home turf. Houston has slugged .409 this season. Kyle Tucker leads the team with a .529 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Diamondbacks are 8-19 on the road. Arizona has a collective .231 this season, led by David Peralta with an average of .295.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 46 hits and has 23 RBIs.

Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 52 hits and has 30 RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (quad).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder), Ketel Marte: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.