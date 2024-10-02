x

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for drainage project in Mission, McAllen areas

2 hours 12 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 11:39 AM October 02, 2024 in News - Local

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held to mark the start of construction on a project that would improve drainage in the Mission and McAllen areas.

The ceremony is actually phase 3 of a larger drainage project in Hidalgo County Precinct 4.

City officials say workers are improving and widening old drainage pipes, as well as building new ones.

The goal is to help rainwater move out of the streets faster to reduce the possibility of flooding.

