Guadalajara resident sentenced for attempting to smuggle firearms through Progreso Port of Entry

A 68-year-old resident from Guadalajara, Mexico, was sentenced for attempting to smuggle multiple firearms and ammunition through the Progreso Port of Entry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said Jose De Jesus Pena Dieguez pleaded guilty on March 27 and was sentenced to serve two years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Hamdani said during the trial, the court heard additional evidence that Dieguez had previously exported firearms to Mexico on several occasions.

Dieguez attempted to enter Mexico through the Progreso Port of Entry in a Nissan Xterra on January 11.

Hamdani said during inspection, authorities noticed tampering on the screws of a compartment connected to the vehicle's roof rack. An X-ray examination also "showed anomalies" within the compartment.

A search revealed 16 firearms, 31 firearm magazine, assorted firearm parts and 800 rounds of ammunition. Dieguez admitted to purchasing the firearms with the intention of illegally exporting them to Mexico, according to Hamdani.

Dieguez will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.