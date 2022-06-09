Gun found in car parked in Brownsville ISD campus belonged to student’s mother, records say

The gun that was found in the vehicle of a student with the Brownsville Independent School District belonged to the student’s mother, according to the police report.

Gael Avalos, 17, was arrested last week after police found a gun and several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle during a routine sweep.

The weapon, an unloaded, pink .22 caliber Glock 44 handgun, was found in the vehicle’s glove compartment.

Avalos was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place and had his bond set at $75,000.