Gun found in car parked in Brownsville ISD campus belonged to student’s mother, records say
The gun that was found in the vehicle of a student with the Brownsville Independent School District belonged to the student’s mother, according to the police report.
Gael Avalos, 17, was arrested last week after police found a gun and several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle during a routine sweep.
RELATED: Bond set for Brownsville ISD student accused of having a gun, ammo in his car
The weapon, an unloaded, pink .22 caliber Glock 44 handgun, was found in the vehicle’s glove compartment.
Avalos was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place and had his bond set at $75,000.
