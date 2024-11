H-E-B holding 20th annual Feast of Sharing event in Weslaco

H-E-B is giving back to the community this holiday season with their 20th annual Feast of Sharing event.

Members of the community are invited to enjoy a free holiday meal, live music and children’s activities during the event, set for Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The event will be held at St. Joan of Arc Parish Hall, located at 200 S. Illinois Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is free. More information is available online.