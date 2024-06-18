Hardware stores seeing more customers preparing for heavy rainfall

It's also the calm before the storm at McCoy's Building Supply in Brownsville.

Store manager Jerry Quintanilla says he’s seen several customers come in on Tuesday to gather supplies to prepare for the rain conditions in the forecast.

Quintanilla said he's expecting the number of people walking in to increase by the day.

“Once that water does start to come in at the beginning, that's when you start to see people having issues with their homes, so that's when they start to come in," Quintanilla said.

Aside from the sandbags being eyed by customers, Quintanilla says people who need a quick DIY fix for a leaky roof can find supplies at McCoy’s.

If you do have to drive out in the rain, make sure you plan ahead, give yourself extra time so you're not rushing on the road.

